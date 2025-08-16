PARIS, Aug 16 — An open-air screening of Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie in Noisy-le-Sec, Seine-Saint-Denis, was abruptly cancelled last night after a group of youths threatened municipal workers and vowed to stop the film, prompting the mayor to call off the event for safety reasons.

The threats occurred in the Londeau neighbourhood where the film was set to be shown as part of Est Ensemble’s summer programming at nightfall, French news site Le Parisien reported.

Mayor Olivier Sarrabeyrouse (PCF) revealed the cancellation on social media, explaining that aggressive youth had threatened to prevent the screening and destroy the equipment.

The mayor reported that opponents claimed the film “promotes homosexuality and is an attack on women’s integrity,” which he dismissed as “fallacious arguments.”

City staff attempted to negotiate with the protesters but were forced to contact the mayor when the situation became increasingly aggressive and they felt endangered.

Local resident Marie-Jeanne confirmed the confrontation, noting that staff told protesters it would be “Barbie or nothing,” resulting in the cancellation when no alternative film could be arranged.

The film had been democratically selected through a public vote where 214 residents participated, with “Barbie” receiving 33 votes citywide and 13 votes in the Londeau neighbourhood specifically.

Opposition politician Jean-Paul Lefebvre criticised the film choice as “surprising” and suggested the incident represented “a mark of rebellion against the mayor.”

Mayor Sarrabeyrouse condemned what he called a “censorship committee within the housing estate” and pointed out that “Barbie” has never been banned in France.

The mayor announced he would file a police complaint over the threats and declared “I will not give in” to such intimidation tactics.