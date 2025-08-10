KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece is officially titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Netflix’s live-action One Piece, it was announced during the annual One Piece Day celebration in Tokyo that the show has also been renewed for a third season, with production set to begin later this year in Cape Town, South Africa.

Season 2 does not yet have a confirmed premiere date but is expected to debut on Netflix in 2026, where it will raise the stakes with more intense battles, new characters, and high-risk adventures across uncharted waters.

The first season was praised for its performances, writing, visual effects, and loyalty to the source material, where many nationwide have characterised it as one of the best live-action adaptations of a manga or anime series.

One Piece has seen several showrunner changes since its inception— the series was originally developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, who served as co-showrunners on Season 1.

Maeda stepped down ahead of Season 2, with Joe Tracz (known for A Series of Unfortunate Events) taking his place, and Owens later confirmed his departure after completing work on the second season.

Now it’s announced Ian Stokes (Teen Wolf, Luke Cage) will join Tracz as co-showrunner for Season 3.

While awaiting season 2, you can rewatch season 1, which is streaming on Netflix, and follow the adventure of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates.