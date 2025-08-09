PETALING JAYA, Aug 9 — ReVeluvs, get ready as Irene and Seulgi are bringing their much-awaited first solo concert tour to Kuala Lumpur this September. The 2025 Irene & Seulgi Concert Tour [BALANCE] will take place on September 13, 2025, at 3pm at the Mega Star Arena.

As Red Velvet’s first sub-unit, Irene and Seulgi made their debut in July 2020 with the hit track Monster. After nearly five years, they are back with their highly anticipated mini-album TILT, released in May 2025.

Now, their [BALANCE] tour is hitting seven cities across Asia, with Kuala Lumpur marking the final stop in South-east Asia.

This concert promises fans an unforgettable experience with incredible performances and the duo’s undeniable chemistry on stage. Fans will also get to hear the new tracks from TILT live for the first time, making it a night to remember.

ReVeluv Membership (GL) Pre-Sale will be available from August 8 (12pm) to August 10 (12pm) via Weverse, with the pre-sale starting on August 13 (12pm). General ticket sales will open on August 14 (12pm) via BookMyShow.