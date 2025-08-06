SEOUL, Aug 6 — Videos of bodyguards pushing fans at South Korean airports have renewed debate over the use of excessive force during celebrity arrivals.

A recent video clip of boyband Zerobaseone’s manager pushing fans and raising his fist while shouting “Move out of the way” at an airport went viral on social media, reigniting debate on unacceptable escort security measures in public spaces.

“There is no strict rule requiring idols to have security at airports, but it is typically arranged for safety reasons. Also, in some countries, the crowd cannot be controlled, which makes bodyguards even more necessary,” The Korea Herald quoted an entertainment company official as saying in an article published today.

“While much of the footage shows the bodyguard’s aggression, bodyguards typically try to handle the situation calmly and gently, but fans sometimes get pushed or fall in the process. Although the bodyguards’ actions in these moments cannot be fully excused, they respond this way because the situation is urgent and demands quick decisions to protect the idol, as well as maintain order.”

The South Korean news agency also quoted BTS member V also calling for better crowd behaviour during a recent livestream.

“I hope people can maintain order instead of causing chaos,” the singer was quoted as saying, adding that “airports are not private venues, but shared spaces for everyone.”

He referenced the 2018 “Purple Line” campaign, a fan-organised initiative at the Los Angeles International Airport where BTS fans formed orderly lines with purple ribbons to ensure the group’s safety.

Authorities at Incheon Airport say tighter crowd control remains a challenge, The Korea Herald reported.

“While restricting fans from crowding arrival and departure zones would be ideal, such measures are hard to implement effectively in real-world airport settings and require coordination with multiple departments within the airport,” an airport official was quoted as saying.

To improve safety, Yongin University professor Kim Tae-hwa proposed a “safety management plan”.

“The safety plan would allow entertainment companies to submit detailed protocols outlining how security will be managed at the airport, including the specific routes the celebrities will take,” he told The Korea Herald.

“Having a formal safety plan would help inform the public, especially fans, about what is allowed and what is not. For example, it could include clear rules that ban fans from coming within three metres of the celebrity. When these guidelines are in place, fans are more likely to follow the rules and less likely to get too close, reducing chaos,” he added.