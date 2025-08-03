LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — Comedian Matt Rife and YouTuber Elton Castee have announced that they are now the official owners of Ed and Lorraine Warren’s famed Connecticut home and its accompanying Occult Museum.

Rife and Castee shared the news on Instagram, revealing that the pair will also serve as legal guardians of the Warrens’ entire haunted collection — including the notorious Annabelle doll — for the next five years.

“If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted,” Rife wrote in the caption.

“You also may know The Conjuring films are my favourite scary movies of all time. So I’m incredibly honoured to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history.”

The house and museum were previously owned by the late Ed and Lorraine Warren, famed paranormal investigators who inspired numerous Hollywood horror films, including The Conjuring, Amityville Horror and Annabelle.

Rife, 28, is a stand-up comedian best known for his viral crowd work clips and Netflix special Natural Selection.

Castee is the founder of TFIL, a YouTube channel focused on paranormal exploration and adventure vlogs.

Rife added that the pair plan to open the property to the public.

“We plan to open the house for overnight stays and museum tours so you yourself can experience and learn all the haunted history surrounding this amazing place,” he wrote.

Details on the opening date and booking information have yet to be announced.