KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Bukit Jalil National Stadium will be packed for two days straight next year, as tickets for the second day of the highly anticipated My Chemical Romance (MCR) Live in Malaysia concert have sold out.

This will be MCR’s biggest concert in the region, set to take place on April 30 and May 1 next year.

Organiser Hello Universe took to social media to announce that all 60,000 tickets for the second day, which went on sale at 10am this morning, were officially sold out by around 4pm.

SOLD OUT SOLD OUT We are OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT! Thank you Malaysia We made history together See you in 2026! My Chemical Romance South East Asia Tour 2026 30 April 2026 (SOLD OUT) 1 May 2026 (SOLD OUT) National Stadium Bukit Jalil#MCRLiveInKL… pic.twitter.com/cHEaPs9s7K — Hello Universe (@hellouniversemy) August 1, 2025

“Thank you Malaysia, we have made history together.

“See you in 2026,” Hello Universe captioned their post.

Malaysia is currently the only country in South-east Asia with additional MCR shows.

A brief check online showed that the second-day ticket sale went more smoothly compared to the chaotic first-day sale in early July, which saw tickets snapped up within four hours.

The first-day sale was also marred by website crashes, as well as scalpers mushrooming online and attempting to resell tickets at exorbitant prices.

Some tickets, originally priced at RM499, were seen listed for resale at over RM900, intensifying calls for anti-scalping laws.

However, today, several users on X (previously known as Twitter) were seen complimenting the organiser and ticketing platform for their seamless ticket purchasing experience.

damn this is the most normal concert ticket that i purchase so far sumpah tenang 3 min je dah secured pls do like this la eh semua eo kat malaysia#MCRliveinKL #mcrinkl — シ (@jenhyuflmz) July 31, 2025

Decided to leave ticketing purely to our own fate and luck and they have decided that we should go for day-2 as well.... SEE YOU NEXT YEAR @MCRofficial ! Didn't expect ticketing to be smooth and secured our ideal section without burning our wallets #MCRLiveinKL #MCRinKL pic.twitter.com/rSxYY6IgpV — y e e (@kobrakiddo) July 31, 2025

“This is the most normal concert ticket that I’ve purchased. It is so seamless, it took me only three minutes to secure the tickets. To other event organisers in Malaysia, please take note,” user jenhyuflmz tweeted.

“Didn’t expect ticketing to be smooth and (we managed to) secure our ideal section without burning our wallets,” tweeted user kobrakiddo.

MCR last performed in Malaysia in 2007. Other stops on the band’s South-east Asia tour include Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.