SEOUL, Jan 1 —Mnet Plus released a mysterious teaser video titled “2026 COMING SOON” featuring Wanna One’s iconic cassette tape imagery and the phrase “we GO again.”

The video included lyrics from their emotional farewell song Spring Breeze—“See you again”—hinting at a possible new project or reunion.

Member Hwang Min-hyun amplified speculation by sharing the teaser on social media, fueling excitement among fans who have long awaited the group’s return.

While the teaser has stirred hope, members have spoken candidly about the challenges of a full reunion.

In recent interviews, Ha Sung-woon and Ong Seong-wu explained that military service and individual career paths—especially acting—make it difficult to coordinate a comeback.

Ha Sung-woon stated, “Every time we try to plan something, someone enlists in the military. When one finishes service, another enlists again. Some members have moved on to acting and are doing well, so they don’t feel the need to return to the group scene.”

Ong Seong-wu echoed these sentiments, saying, “It will probably take a few more years before we can do something like a special concert. Right now, it seems difficult”.

Despite the obstacles, members Lee Dae-hwi and Bae Jin-young have expressed optimism about a 10th-anniversary reunion in 2027.

They revealed that the group chat is still active and that all members are supportive of the idea.

The timing aligns with the completion of military service for the older members, making 2027 a realistic target for a reunion.

Fans are hopeful that, even if not all 11 members can participate, a near-complete lineup could come together for a special event or album.