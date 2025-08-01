LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — Sir Anthony Hopkins has gone viral for mocking Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS face wrap by reviving his Oscar-winning Hannibal Lecter character, the Daily Mail reported.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 86-year-old actor donned a nude post-surgical mask eerily similar to the one Kardashian unveiled this week as part of her SKIMS ‘Ultimate Face’ line — a sculpting wrap designed to tighten and lift the face.

“Hello Kim, I’m already feeling 10 years younger. Goodbye,” Hopkins said, mimicking his famous line from The Silence of the Lambs while wearing the mask. He ended the clip with a chilling slurp, referencing Lecter’s infamous “fava beans and Chianti” scene. The post was captioned: “Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner.”

The parody lit up social media, with fans calling it “the Hannibal reboot we didn’t think we needed” and “the most important cultural event to happen this decade.”

“Are you having Kim for dinner?” one commenter joked. Another wrote: “Anthony Hopkins dissing Kim wasn’t on my bingo list.”

While some fans praised the post as brilliant publicity for Kardashian’s shapewear brand, others doubled down on their criticism of the product, which many claimed looked like something out of a horror film.

“Is it April Fools?” one asked. Another quipped: “What in the Hannibal is this?”

“Kim: New Hannibal Lecter nylon face wrap just dropped!!!” a commenter wrote sarcastically, referencing the chaotic state of global affairs.

The product, which promises facial sculpting benefits, triggered a flood of bemused and angry comments online, including: “There’s a 16-year-old girl out there thinking she needs to buy this crap,” and “SKIMS: Making women feel bad about themselves since 2018.”

Despite the backlash, the item sold out on the SKIMS website the day it launched.

One social media user took aim at Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, writing: “If this works so well, why didn’t Kris use this instead of spending thousands on a facelift?” Jenner’s representative confirmed earlier this year that she underwent a procedure by celebrity surgeon Dr Steven M. Levine.

The parody came amid fresh criticism of Kardashian, after a widely mocked runway appearance at Balenciaga’s recent Paris Fashion Week show. While her sister Kendall Jenner is a seasoned catwalk model, Kim’s stiff walk sparked laughter online.

“Go Kim, give us nothing,” one fan commented. Another said: “This is how I walk after two margaritas trying not to look drunk.”

Yet, in typical Kardashian fashion, the controversy appears only to have boosted sales — and now, even Lecter is in on the conversation.