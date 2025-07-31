KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — British singer Jess Glynne has criticised the White House for using her song Hold My Hand in a social media post promoting immigration deportations.

As reported by NME, the viral TikTok audio — originally tied to Jet2 holiday mishaps — was recently featured in an X video shared by the White House showing migrants being deported from the US.

When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it! pic.twitter.com/hlLapr9QsE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 29,2025

Glynne, whose 2015 hit is now associated with more than 1.9 million TikTok videos showing travel disasters, expressed outrage on Instagram, saying the post “makes me sick” and that her music stands for “love, unity, and spreading positivity — never division or hate”.

The controversial X post comes amid a wave of deportations in the US that began in June, sparking protests and condemnation from several musicians including Bruce Springsteen, Green Day and Tom Morello.