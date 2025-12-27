LOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — Life is too short for bad TV shows so why not check out some fine stuff on Apple TV instead?

Here’s a list of what to look forward to come January next year — featuring wine, Idris Elba, therapy and Yo Gabba Gabbaland.

Hijack, Season 2

Release date: Wednesday, January 14.

In the thrilling second season of Hijack, a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while, above ground, authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.

Drops of God, Season 2

Release date: Wednesday, January 21.

In season two of Drops of God, Camille and Issei are thrust into their most perilous challenge yet: to uncover the origin of the world’s greatest wine, a mystery so profound that even their legendary father, Alexandre Léger, could not solve it. What begins as a pursuit of legacy becomes a search for truth that spans continents and centuries, unearthing forgotten histories, hidden rivalries and secrets buried for generations. As the search pushes them to the edges of the world, and to the darkest corners of themselves, Camille and Issei must decide how much they are willing to sacrifice. The answer could shatter their bond as siblings … or destroy them both.

Shrinking, Season 3

Release date: Wednesday, January 28.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Season 2

Release date: Friday, January 30.

Join familiar friends Muno, Foofa, Plex, Brobee and Toodee, and meet new magician Kammy Kam. Dance, sing, play and make learning fun as kids and parents jump into Yo Gabba GabbaLand and discover all the things that make this community so magical.

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! mixes early childhood milestones with play and popular music.

Building on the original Daytime Emmy Award-winning series “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” a full-fledged cultural phenomenon that has amassed over 1.2 billion views on YouTube, young children and families can navigate universal preschool challenges in a diverse visual and musical landscape.