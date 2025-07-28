KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Get ready for a night of spiritual healing as legendary Nasyid group Rabbani will be holding a mega concert really soon.

Set to take place this September 20 at the Idea Live Arena in Petaling Jaya, the Konsert Intifada Rabbani will also mark the group’s 28th anniversary since their inception back in March 1997.

Rabbani initially consisted of eight members including the late Mohd Asri Ibrahim, Azadan Abdul Aziz, Asri Ubaidullah, Zulkiflee Azman, Luqman Abdul Aziz, Muhammad Rithauddeen, Mohamad Afandi Shahbudin and Ahmad Shafie.

However, since the passing of lead vocalist Mohd Asri Ibrahim back in 2009, the group has been performing with the remaining seven members.

Aside from Rabbani themselves, the two-hour concert will also feature three more local Nasyid groups including Brothers, Yabang as well as Aeydan who will be joining in as guest performers.

As previously reported by Sinar Harian, Aeydan actually consists of the sons of Rabbani members including its main vocalist Muhammad Ilham Fikri who is the fourth child of the late Mohd Asri.

Meanwhile Brothers is another popular 90’s Nasyid group whose members includes Syah Rizal Mohamed, Abdullah Faiz Mohamad, the late Mohd Salleh Mohamed Deril as well as convicted singer Yasin Sulaiman.

The concert layout for the Konsert Intifada Rabbani this September 20. — Picture courtesy of Universe Gateway

Since their formation, Rabbani has become a local phenomenon especially during the late 90s where they are famously known for blending traditional Malay music with middle eastern sounds and Islamic messages through their songs.

Fans can also expect to sing-along to some of their timeless hits such as Intifada, Pergi Tak Kembali and Satu Qiblat Yang Sama.

The Konsert Intifada Rabbani is organised by Universe Gateway, the team behind The Journey of Sound by Judika and Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza concert last December 14.

Tickets for the Rabbani concert will go on sale starting this July 31 (Thursday) via ticket2u.com or www.fantopia.io with ticketing price ranging between RM150 to RM258.

Aside from Rabbani, another popular Nasyid group InTeam will also be serenading fans at the Idea Live Arena this September 28.

It was previously reported that the InTeam’s Kasih Kekasih 25 Tahun concert had sold out within an hour which prompted the organiser to change their venue from Zepp KL to a much larger one to cater to the demand.