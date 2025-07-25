KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — British singer Harry Styles has launched a new range of adult toys under his lifestyle brand Pleasing, expanding the label’s product line beyond skincare and fashion.

According to E! News, The “Pleasing Yourself” collection, unveiled today, includes a double-sided vibrator and a personal lubricant, priced at US$68 (RM286) and US$25 (RM106)respectively.

Styles teased the launch via his Instagram Story and appeared in a promotional video for the products, where he said, “Please yourself like you mean it.”

The products were developed in collaboration with sex educator Zoë Ligon and is described as being designed for “a kaleidoscope of bodies, desires and curiosities”.

A pop-up store in New York City, called “The Pleasing Pleasure Shop”, is reportedly set to open tomorrow to debut the items.

Founded in 2021, Pleasing began as a gender-neutral nail polish and skincare brand, later expanding to include apparel and fragrances.