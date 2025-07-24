KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Golden, a track from the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters, has broken into the top 10 of the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart.

Golden — performed by the fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X featured in the film — rose to No. 9 this week, up by 11 spots from No. 20 the week before. The song has spent four consecutive weeks on the chart.

Two other tracks from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack are also performing strongly in the UK.

Your Idol by fictional boy band Saja Boys charted at No. 23, while How It’s Done, another HUNTR/X song, placed at No. 29.

The film premiered globally on Netflix on June 20 and follows a pair of K-pop idols who secretly battle demons.

Its fictional music acts, especially HUNTR/X, have garnered widespread attention, with Golden also topping the Billboard Global 200 earlier this month.