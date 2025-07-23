KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — SEVENTEEN members Joshua, DK, and Dino have confirmed they will be visiting Malaysia soon, sparking excitement among local K-pop fans.

The trio revealed the news themselves in a behind-the-scenes vlog posted on Youtube yesterday, where they were seen filming promotional content for snack brand Mister Potato’s new Jinjja Crunch campaign.

“We have exciting news for you guys. We love you, Mister Potato! See you in Malaysia!” the members said in the video.

While Mister Potato — a brand under Malaysian food company Mamee-Double Decker — has yet to release official event details, the collaboration featuring the idols and three snack flavours was announced last week.

The visit was first hinted at when Mamee-Double Decker Group CEO Pierre Pang shared a teaser on Instagram earlier this month.