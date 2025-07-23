KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — A second My Chemical Romance (MCR) concert has been added in Kuala Lumpur after all 60,000 tickets for the band’s first show on April 30, 2026, sold out within hours.

Concert organiser Hello Universe Malaysia announced on Instagram today that the second concert will be held on May 1, 2026, at the same venue — the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Tickets for the second show will go on sale at 10am on August 1, 2025, via golive-asia.com and the GoLive Ticketing App.

The organisers stated this would be the “one and only” additional show in South-east Asia.

The announcement follows widespread online backlash after the first sale was marred by website crashes and reselling by scalpers.

Many fans were unable to secure tickets due to high traffic and technical issues, with scalped tickets later appearing online at inflated prices.

Some tickets originally priced at RM499, were seen listed for resale at over RM900, intensifying calls for anti-scalping laws.

MCR last performed in Malaysia in 2007. Other stops on the band’s Southeast Asia tour include Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.