SEOUL, July 22 — SM Entertainment’s virtual artist Naevis is set to return with a new single titled Sensitive, scheduled for release on August 7 at noon.

The track marks her first comeback since her debut single Done dropped in September last year, according to a report published in The Korea Herald today.

“Sensitive is a pop dance track with a groovy, funk-infused bassline and rhythmic vocals,” SM Entertainment said.

The agency said the lyrics show the virtual artist’s emotional experience transitioning from the digital world into reality for the first time.

Naevis was originally introduced as part of aespa’s fictional universe.

While aespa’s narrative explores travel between real and virtual realms, Naevis acts as a support figure for both the real members and their avatars.

She debuted the track Done during aespa’s 2024 world tour Synk: Parallel Line ahead of its official release.

Her upcoming single Sensitive was also performed during SM’s joint concert The Culture, The Live in January.