KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — A Machang Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) student who was killed after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road yesterday is believed to have been wearing wireless earbuds.

Kosmo! reported that Machang district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Shafiki Hussin said initial investigations found that the 19-year-old victim was wearing the device in her right ear at the scene.

“Preliminary findings show the device was still in her ear after the accident,” he told the news site when contacted today.

A post-mortem conducted by a forensic medical officer at Machang Hospital found that the student died from severe head injuries, Ahmad Shafiki said.

The incident occurred at about 6.20pm, involving the third-semester Faculty of Management and Business student, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Ahmad Shafiki, initial investigations found that a Honda RS-X 150 motorcycle ridden by a male student from the Faculty of Accountancy was travelling from the main gate of the campus towards the hostel.

As the motorcycle was going uphill, the victim, who was from Marang, Terengganu, was believed to have suddenly crossed the road.

“The 20-year-old rider, who is from Shah Alam, Selangor, swerved to the left but still collided with the victim.

“She fell onto the road divider and suffered head injuries before being pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.