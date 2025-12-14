KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — A new timetable for the Klang Valley KTM Komuter service will take effect from January 1, covering the Tanjung Malim–Pelabuhan Klang and Pulau Sebang–Batu Caves routes.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) said in a statement today that the initiative aligns with progress on the Klang Valley Double Tracking Project Phase II (KVDT2), which is currently under way.

“The timetable adjustment is part of KTMB’s service enhancement efforts as track upgrading works under the KVDT project begin to deliver more stable operational capacity.

“These changes are expected to improve train journey smoothness, optimise movements along the affected routes, and support the delivery of more consistent services for users,” it said today.

KTMB added that with the implementation of the new timetable, shuttle bus services on the Subang Jaya–Pelabuhan Klang route and at the affected intermediate stations will no longer be provided.

Train services will operate in both directions on the Pelabuhan Klang route, including intermediate stations, during the morning and evening periods according to the new schedule.

To meet passenger demand, particularly during peak hours, KTMB said train services on the Pelabuhan Klang–Kuala Lumpur and Tanjung Malim–Kuala Lumpur routes will run at 30-minute intervals to ensure comfort for daily commuters.

In addition, two morning services from Tanjung Malim to Pelabuhan Klang and one service to Shah Alam will be introduced to cater to travel needs from Tanjung Malim to Pelabuhan Klang and its intermediate stations, including journeys via KL Sentral.

KTMB also said maintenance works and track closures will continue daily between 11am and 3pm.

“During this period, there will be no passenger train services on the Pelabuhan Klang–KL Sentral–Pelabuhan Klang route to allow infrastructure upgrading works to be carried out safely,” it said.

The timetable changes also affect the Pulau Sebang–Batu Caves route, aimed at improving coordination across the commuter rail network and minimising waiting times between routes.

KTMB said the 30-minute frequency during morning and evening peak hours will be maintained on this route.

“We greatly appreciate passengers’ patience, understanding and continued support throughout the implementation of the KVDT2 project to ensure the national rail system remains safe and sustainable,” it said.

“These measures reflect positive progress in KTMB’s efforts to provide smoother and safer train services, in line with ongoing rail infrastructure improvements under the KVDT project.”

According to KTMB, during the transition period, train operations in the Pelabuhan Klang sector will continue to use a single track between Abdullah Hukum Station and Pelabuhan Klang Station.

KTMB said it will continue to monitor and coordinate operations as upgrading works under the KVDT2 project proceed, with full completion expected in 2029.

The new timetable can be checked via the KITS STYLE application or on KTMB’s official website at www.ktmb.com.my

For further information, the public may visit KTMB’s official social media channels or contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200.