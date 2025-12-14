KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) has received 27 body-worn cameras (BWCs) for use by its frontline officers, as part of efforts to strengthen enforcement and boost integrity.

According to Berita Harian, Selangor JPJ director Azrin Borhan said the devices would be prioritised for enforcement personnel as well as officers stationed at service counters.

He said the department would ensure optimal use of the cameras to ensure the initiative is implemented effectively.

“The use of BWCs is important not only for the benefit of the public, but also to protect officers on duty.

“The ability to review incident recordings will help reduce disputes arising from baseless allegations and potential misconduct, while at the same time enhancing integrity,” he said, according to the national daily.

Earlier, Berita Harian reported that officers and personnel from the Selangor JPJ Enforcement Division attended a briefing on the use of the BWC devices, conducted by its head, Muhamad Fahmi Mohamad Daud.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had previously said the use of BWCs by JPJ enforcement officers began last month, as part of measures to strengthen enforcement effectiveness and improve integrity and transparency in the public service.

He said a total of 100 BWC units would be deployed nationwide, involving officers at JPJ headquarters and state offices, with an allocation of RM2.3 million.