SEOUL, July 20 — Blackpink is proving once again that they're not just queens of K-pop — they’re a global pop force.

The quartet’s latest single Jump has skyrocketed to No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Weekly Top Songs chart, making them the first K-pop group ever to top the chart twice, reported The Korea Herald.

The song, released earlier this month, follows the group’s 2022 hit Shut Down — also a chart-topper — and now cements Blackpink as the K-pop act with both the first and most No. 1 entries on the global chart.

According to their label YG Entertainment, Jump racked up more than 44.7 million streams in a single week, the biggest debut for any song released in 2025 so far. It also held the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s global daily chart for six consecutive days.

Their Spotify success is only part of the story. Jump debuted at No. 18 on the UK Official Singles Chart, marking Blackpink’s highest placement to date and their ninth overall appearance on the British chart.

Over on YouTube, the music video for Jump — which dropped on July 11 — made an immediate splash. It was the most-viewed video globally within 24 hours of release and has remained No. 1 on YouTube’s Global Daily Top Music Videos chart for a full week.

The group is currently on the road with their Blackpink World Tour, covering 16 cities and 31 shows, including Bangkok, Jakarta, Bulacan and Singapore.