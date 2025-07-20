LONDON, July 20 — Pop provocateur Charli XCX has confirmed she’s tied the knot with George Daniel, drummer of British band The 1975.

The couple were spotted outside Hackney Town Hall in London yesterday, with Charli in an off-the-shoulder white dress and her trademark wraparound sunglasses, while Daniel cut a sleek figure in a suit and tie. The scene looked every bit like a wedding — and TikTok was quick to pick up on it.

As fans buzzed over the unconfirmed nuptials, Charli posted a cheeky TikTok of herself strutting away from the camera, deadpan and seemingly unimpressed, with the caption: “When George isn’t crying when he sees me walking down the aisle.” But she quickly reassured her followers with a follow-up caption: “Luckily he did xx.”

According to BBC, the viral video — now with over seven million views — served as her digital announcement. Another post featuring Daniel wearing her veil only added to the “bridal party energy”, as Charli herself put it.

The pair’s ceremony appeared to be an intimate affair, but the moment still felt quintessentially Charli: stylish, ironic, and completely online.

As one commenter wrote: “Brat girl summer just turned into brat wife era.”

Their romance, which began publicly a few years ago, has also been a musical collaboration.

Daniel co-produced and co-wrote two tracks on Brat, the critically acclaimed 2024 album that saw Charli’s bratty club-pop aesthetic dominate TikTok and catapult her to a headline slot at Glastonbury. They first worked together on the 2021 single Spinning, and Daniel even made a cameo during her tour via the viral “Apple dance” video that played to thousands of screaming fans.

Daniel, best known for his work in The 1975 alongside frontman Matty Healy, has also been exploring solo material in recent years.

But the band hasn’t always stayed in the spotlight for their music. The 1975 faced backlash in 2023 when Healy kissed Daniel onstage at the Good Vibes Festival in Sepang, just before launching into a rant criticising Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws. The group’s performance was cut short, and the episode triggered the cancellation of the entire event.