KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The first-ever Ruang Inspirasi Fest (RIF) Kuala Lumpur 2025 will make its debut at Mega Star Arena, Sungei Wang Plaza here, on August 17.

The inaugural music festival, organised by IndoExpo in collaboration with ticketing partner BBO Events, promises a fresh experience for festival-goers in the region.

Instead of a packed lineup, RIF KL 2025 will spotlight just two major Indonesian acts in back-to-back showcases on the same day — chart-topping jazz-pop singer-songwriter Tulus and alt-pop band Juicy Luicy.

The showcases are split into two sessions: Tulus takes the stage in the afternoon slot at 1.30pm, while Juicy Luicy headlines the evening session at 7.30pm.

According to IndoExpo representative Udzir Harris, the unusual two-act format is a deliberate move to offer something different.

“We want festival-goers not just to enjoy the performances, but to be inspired by the acts,” Udzir said during a virtual press conference for RIF Kuala Lumpur 2025.

Showcase layout for RIF Kuala Lumpur 2025, featuring Juicy Luicy and Tulus. — Picture courtesy of RIF Kuala Lumpur 2025

He added that the family-friendly format was a key consideration, especially when planning Tulus’ afternoon set.

“We’ve been getting a lot of inquiries, especially from Tulus fans who already have families. Many asked if they could bring their kids,” he said.

“So I thought, why not do two showcases in one day — one in the afternoon and another in the evening?”

Despite the crowded live music calendar in Malaysia this year, Udzir remains optimistic.

“We’re actually really happy to see Malaysia getting so many events, especially in July and August — it’s packed with back-to-back shows.

“Even legendary Malaysian acts like 4U2C, Elite, Datuk M. Nasir, and Datuk Sheila Majid are making comebacks this year.

“At the end of the day, it all comes down to the fans. Every artist has their own fanbase, and for us — God willing — I’m confident in our ticketing numbers,” he said.

He also revealed plans to expand RIF beyond Kuala Lumpur, with hopes to stage multiple showcases annually across various Malaysian cities.

Indonesian alt-pop band Juicy Luicy, known for their jazzy, eclectic sound, has been active since 2012. — Picture courtesy of RIF Kuala Lumpur 2025

Back in KL: Juicy Luicy ready to celebrate

Alternative pop outfit Juicy Luicy — comprising Uan (vocals), Denis (guitar), Bina (bass), and Zamzam (saxophone) — is known for blending jazzy textures with infectious melodies.

The band last performed in Malaysia in November 2023, when they sold out their Malaysian debut at Zepp KL during Malam Galau Kuala Lumpur.

“We didn’t realise we had that many fans in Malaysia,” said frontman Uan.

“We thought it’d mostly be Indonesians in the crowd, but it turned out a lot of Malaysians were there too. We’re really proud we sold out that show — and we’re excited to come back.”

Their RIF appearance will be especially meaningful, as it coincides with Indonesia’s Independence Day on August 17.

“It’s going to be a special showcase for us. We’re looking forward to celebrating with our Malaysian fans,” Uan added.

Ticket Info

Tickets are available via www.ri-fest.com/kualalumpur.

Bundle packages (both sessions) are priced between RM268 and RM1,028.

Individual session tickets are also available: