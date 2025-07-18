KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Superman makes a strong debut in this week’s rankings but stops just short of the top spot, landing at No. 2. Meanwhile, Jurassic World: Rebirth continues its box office domination, holding firm at No. 1.
South Korean content is also lighting up the big screen, with fans nationwide heading to cinemas to relive epic K-pop concert experiences like ENHYPEN World Tour [FATE] and SEVENTEEN [Be The Sun].
Also joining the lineup is the much-anticipated horror flick Ghost Train, directed by Tak Se-woong, which has crept into cinemas across the country and is picking up eerie momentum.
Whether you’re in the mood for big-screen blockbusters, gripping dramas, chart-topping tunes, or a great weekend read, there’s something for everyone — and Malay Mail’s top picks have you covered.
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (July 10 to July 13)
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- Superman
- F1: The Movie
- Tak Ingin Usai Di Sini
- BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E
- Ghost Train
- ENHYPEN World Tour [FATE]
- SEVENTEEN World Tour [Be The Sun]
- How To Train Your Dragon
- Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (July 07 to July 13)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
TV Series
- Squid Game: Season 3
- DAN DA DAN: Season 2
- Gachiakuta: Season 1
- Cinderella Closet: Season 1
- Oh My Ghost Clients: Season 1
- 7 Bears: Limited Series
- The Sandman: Season 2
- Squid Game: Season 2
- Our Unwritten Seoul: Limited Series
- Better Late Than Single: Season 1
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
- The First Night with the Duke
- Mitos Cinta Akira
- Running Man (2025)
- Lambaian Huda
- Bitch x Rich 2
- Farewell Letter
- Jom Healing! with Spritzer
- Revenged Love 逆爱
- Fresh off the Sea 2
- Bitch x Rich
Source: Viu Frontpage
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 9 to July 15)
- BLACKPINK - JUMP
- HUNTR/X - Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me
- Saja Boys - Your Idol (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- sombr - back to friends
- Saja Boys - Soda Pop (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- Fourtwnty - Mangu (w/ Charita Utami)
- ATEEZ - In Your Fantasy
- Tenxi - mejikuhibiniu (w/ Suisei, Jemsii)
- RUMI - Free (w/ Jinu, Ejae, Andrew Choi, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 9 to July 15)
- Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman - Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic version) - From Dia Bukan Syurga
- Naim Daniel, Adnin Roslan - Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir
- Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum - Calon Mantu Idaman
- Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii - mejikuhibiniu
- Faris Adam - Stecu Stecu
- Batas Senja - Kita Usahakan Lagi
- Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
- Imran Ajmain - Seribu Tahun Lagi
- Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita
- Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan
Source: kworb.net and Spotify here and here
Top 10 books of the week (June 27 to July 3)
Fiction
- Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia)
- Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina)
- King of Envy by Ana Huang (Piatkus)
- Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia)
- A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Vintage)
- As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
- Powerless by Lauren Roberts (simon & schuster books for young readers)
- A Forgery of Fate by Elizabeth Lim (knopf books for young readers)
- Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial)
- Maybe This Is Love by Maria Mahat (Rumaa Books imprint IMAN Publication)
Non-Fiction
- Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials)
- Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)
- Once Upon a Miao 3 by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)
- I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)
- When I Was a Kid 3 by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)
- Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Penguin Life)
- Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)
- The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest (Thought Catalog Books)
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson (Harper)
- A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing Sdn Bhd)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
- Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni)
- Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
- Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Pesuruh by Ahadiat Akashah (Roket Kertas Produksi)
- Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- His Code Name Alpha 2 by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)
- Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Nukilan biruni)
- Chef's Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)
- Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
- His Code Name Alpha by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)
Source: MPH