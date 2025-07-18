KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Superman makes a strong debut in this week’s rankings but stops just short of the top spot, landing at No. 2. Meanwhile, Jurassic World: Rebirth continues its box office domination, holding firm at No. 1.

South Korean content is also lighting up the big screen, with fans nationwide heading to cinemas to relive epic K-pop concert experiences like ENHYPEN World Tour [FATE] and SEVENTEEN [Be The Sun].

Also joining the lineup is the much-anticipated horror flick Ghost Train, directed by Tak Se-woong, which has crept into cinemas across the country and is picking up eerie momentum.

Whether you’re in the mood for big-screen blockbusters, gripping dramas, chart-topping tunes, or a great weekend read, there’s something for everyone — and Malay Mail’s top picks have you covered.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (July 10 to July 13)

Jurassic World Rebirth Superman F1: The Movie Tak Ingin Usai Di Sini BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E Ghost Train ENHYPEN World Tour [FATE] SEVENTEEN World Tour [Be The Sun] How To Train Your Dragon Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (July 07 to July 13)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Squid Game: Season 3 DAN DA DAN: Season 2 Gachiakuta: Season 1 Cinderella Closet: Season 1 Oh My Ghost Clients: Season 1 7 Bears: Limited Series The Sandman: Season 2 Squid Game: Season 2 Our Unwritten Seoul: Limited Series Better Late Than Single: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

The First Night with the Duke Mitos Cinta Akira Running Man (2025) Lambaian Huda Bitch x Rich 2 Farewell Letter Jom Healing! with Spritzer Revenged Love 逆爱 Fresh off the Sea 2 Bitch x Rich

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 9 to July 15)

BLACKPINK - JUMP HUNTR/X - Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me Saja Boys - Your Idol (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) sombr - back to friends Saja Boys - Soda Pop (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Fourtwnty - Mangu (w/ Charita Utami) ATEEZ - In Your Fantasy Tenxi - mejikuhibiniu (w/ Suisei, Jemsii) RUMI - Free (w/ Jinu, Ejae, Andrew Choi, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 9 to July 15)

Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman - Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic version) - From Dia Bukan Syurga Naim Daniel, Adnin Roslan - Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum - Calon Mantu Idaman Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii - mejikuhibiniu Faris Adam - Stecu Stecu Batas Senja - Kita Usahakan Lagi Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Imran Ajmain - Seribu Tahun Lagi Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

Source: kworb.net and Spotify here and here

Top 10 books of the week (June 27 to July 3)

Fiction

Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina) King of Envy by Ana Huang (Piatkus) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Vintage) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Powerless by Lauren Roberts (simon & schuster books for young readers) A Forgery of Fate by Elizabeth Lim (knopf books for young readers) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) Maybe This Is Love by Maria Mahat (Rumaa Books imprint IMAN Publication)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) Once Upon a Miao 3 by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) When I Was a Kid 3 by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon) Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Penguin Life) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest (Thought Catalog Books) The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson (Harper) A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing Sdn Bhd)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Pesuruh by Ahadiat Akashah (Roket Kertas Produksi) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) His Code Name Alpha 2 by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif) Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Nukilan biruni) Chef's Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) His Code Name Alpha by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH