KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — G-Dragon’s wine-based cocktail in a can Peaceminusone Highball is flying off the shelves in parts of Asia.

His agency Galaxy Corp said the initial export batch of over 100,000 units has sold out in both Hong Kong and Taiwan, The Korea Herald reported today.

The Peaceminusone Highball, created by G-Dragon’s fashion brand Peaceminusone in collaboration with Korean convenience store CU, features a lemon-flavoured base and 4.5 per cent alcohol content.

Consumers who managed to get their hands on the alcoholic drink have in unboxing videos showed that it comes with a daisy-shaped lemon slice, a nod to G-Dragon’s symbolic flower.

In South Korea, two versions of the drink have been available since April at CU stores, with more than six million units sold so far.

Brewguru, the beverage company behind it, said exports will soon expand to over 20 countries.

Although not officially available in Malaysia currently, the Peaceminusone Highball has been listed on Carousell as a bundle with Daesung’s “D’s Wave” album for RM65.

The listing also notes that the product is “non halal”.

G-Dragon is set to return to Malaysia for his 2025 world tour “Übermensch” and will perform this Saturday and Sunday at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here.