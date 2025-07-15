KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — After more than a decade of charting his solo artistic journey across borders, South Korean idol singer Jung Yong Hwa is set to meet fans in Malaysia this September to celebrate his solo career achievements.

The 2025 JUNG YONG HWA LIVE ‘Director’s Cut: Our Fine Days’ concert, organised by Lo-Fi Entertainment, is set for Sept 14 at Mega Star Arena here. The event marks the 10th anniversary of his solo career and coincides with the release of his latest mini album, One Last Day.

According to Lo-Fi Entertainment, the CNBLUE frontman first rose to fame with the band under FNC Entertainment before launching his solo career in 2015 with his debut studio album One Fine Day.

This was followed by two mini albums, DO DISTURB in 2017 and YOUR CITY (2023), before releasing One Last Day this year.

In addition to his success in the K-pop industry, Yong Hwa has also broken into the J-pop and C-pop scenes with songs recorded in Japanese and Mandarin.

Not limited to music, Yong Hwa is also active in acting and won the Excellent Actor award at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards.

“With a decade of memories to share, this solo concert is not only a celebration of Yong Hwa’s career journey but also a heartfelt tribute to the fans who have supported him all the way,” said Lo-Fi Entertainment in a statement.

Tickets for the concert will be available starting Aug 1 at www.ticketingtix.com. — Bernama