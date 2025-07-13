KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — It’s safe to say Malaysian indie pop rock band FUGŌ is turning their ‘world of dreams’ into a reality.

Formed in 2019, FUGŌ is made up of vocalist and flugelhorn player Hakim Kamal, bassist Kayrol Ami, and keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist Faizul Hakim, also known as Fai.

The trio is known for their ‘nu-vintage’ style — blending old-school musical elements with contemporary sounds — and even their fashion pays homage to the 70s and 80s, infused with modern-day aesthetics.

Malay Mail sat down with all three members to talk about their journey, from performing virtual shows during the pandemic to going on a mini tour in Indonesia, performing under strict restrictions in Kelantan, and even producing an original soundtrack (OST) for a local animated blockbuster. This is the story of FUGŌ.

An MCO band — and a blessing in disguise

Although FUGŌ formed in 2019, their debut single Waiting was only released in February 2020 — just a month before the government enforced the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Little did they know the MCO would stretch throughout the year and continue in various phases until it was lifted in October 2021.

“And we literally had to do the ‘waiting’ after that.

“We realised we are an MCO band because even our first show was done virtually,” Hakim told Malay Mail.

Fai, however, saw the MCO as a blessing in disguise. The band not only managed to release their self-titled EP in 2021 but also had the time and space to define their musical identity and direction.

FUGŌ admitted that their debut album '99' has proved to be the catalyst for the band with them going on not just a national tour but a mini tour in Indonesia as well. -- Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The ‘99’ album, Pentas Sandiwara and World War Three

In August 2024, FUGŌ released their debut studio album 99, backed by a grant from MyCreative Ventures, a government-backed investment agency.

The album features songs like Salleh Wakeup, 99, and Pentas Sandiwara, and resonated with listeners for its heartfelt lyrics and nostalgic melodies — a formula reminiscent of timeless hits from the 1970s and 1980s.

Fai said they drew inspiration from legendary local acts such as the late Datuk Sudirman, Alleycats, Uji Rashid, and Singapore’s Flybaits.

“Like Uji Rashid, all of her songs have strong melodies. No wonder so many songs from the 80s became evergreens — that’s what we’re aiming for, and we’re still experimenting with that idea.

“I think what made the songs back then great was the sincerity in songwriting. They made music purely for the art, not to chase streaming numbers on social media,” said Fai.

He added that it’s important to expose younger generations to quality music from the past, encouraging them to become more critical listeners.

Hakim, who is also the band’s primary songwriter, revealed that Pentas Sandiwara — a track that topped Rakita’s Carta Indie Kita chart multiple times and was featured in Suria FM’s Hari Raya drama segment Hayati — wasn’t originally intended as the lead single.

While the title track 99 was supposed to front the album, Pentas Sandiwara ended up striking a stronger chord with listeners.

Interestingly, the song was inspired by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“When I saw the news, I was overwhelmed with emotion and imagined myself in their shoes — going to war, leaving loved ones behind.

“The first line of the chorus was originally ‘it’s World War Three’, but we later changed it to ‘it’s a world of dreams’ to match the positive tone of the 99 album. Words are like prayers — we didn’t want to put out negativity,” Hakim said.

He added that the song and its title were also inspired by William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, particularly the famous line: “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.”

FUGŌ in their element at the OOO Music Festival last July 1 which took place at Heritage Valley in KL. -- Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

From Kelantan to Indonesia

Despite a slow start, FUGŌ are now busier than ever, with more local showcases and music festival appearances lined up.

Their debut album became a turning point, propelling them into a national tour across five Malaysian states and a three-city tour in Indonesia in May this year.

One highlight, Kayrol said, was performing in Kota Baru, Kelantan, where they had to abide by strict Islamic laws.

Restrictions included submitting song lyrics in advance for vetting, avoiding crowd singalongs, and performing before a gender-segregated audience.

“Basically, we all had to behave on stage.

“Even piercings weren’t allowed, but thankfully our wardrobe was already modest and our lyrics are positive.

“Red tape aside — which we respect — performing there was truly a one-of-a-kind experience. The crowd was amazing,” Kayrol said.

Another memorable moment was a sold-out show at a café in Alor Setar, Kedah.

“Some fans climbed the café’s walls just to get in and see us live.

“It was raining, and we had a tent flysheet above us that kept filling with water. We were poking it throughout the show to prevent it from bursting,” he recalled.

Their Indonesian tour took them to Jakarta, Yogyakarta and Solo between May 16 and 18.

While they were warmly welcomed by fans, Fai said they were equally impressed by the professional live production quality.

“Over there, live shows are a norm. They have dedicated teams for everything — from technical to rigging — and it’s a sustainable ecosystem.

“I wouldn’t say we’re lacking here, it’s just a different game. In Indonesia, music is a bigger part of the culture,” he said.

Ejen Ali 2 OST and what’s next for FUGŌ

Another career milestone came with Some Other Day, one of the OSTs for Ejen Ali The Movie 2 (EATM2) — now the highest-grossing Malaysian animated film of all time.

Hakim, who also works as a composer, had collaborated with the film’s music director Azri Yunus since the first Ejen Ali film in 2019 as an assistant composer. For EATM2, Azri personally asked FUGŌ to contribute an original track.

Hakim said the OST took them a year to complete. Though the song appeared in the film’s post-credits scene, it still made an impact.

“We still count it as a success because it brought our music to a wider, mainstream audience.

“We’ve seen children singing the lyrics and even parents bringing their kids to our shows to buy merchandise,” said Hakim.

He added that Some Other Day also serves as a hidden FUGŌ easter egg for fans who watched the film.

As for what’s next, the band said they are working on expanding their brand to a wider audience — and hinted at a surprise single dropping soon.

“There’s still a long way to go. Honestly, we’re just getting started. We haven’t truly blown up yet, but we’re taking it step by step,” Hakim said.