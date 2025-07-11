SEOUL, July 11 — G-Dragon fans are facing further disappointment as his “Ubermensch” world tour stop in Bangkok has been cancelled.

The Korea Herald reported that August 2 show at Rajamangala National Stadium was called off by organiser AEG Presents Asia on Thursday, citing “unforeseen circumstances” without offering further details.

This adds to mounting frustration over the tour’s disorganised rollout, especially in relation to the problematic arrangements for the Thailand concert by his agency, Galaxy.

The Bangkok cancellation highlights the chaos. Despite the show being scheduled during Thailand’s rainy season at an outdoor venue, ticketing and seating details remained unclear, causing anxiety among local and international fans.

This is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding Galaxy’s management of G-Dragon’s comeback.

Fans, frustrated with the lack of transparency, organised a protest outside the company’s Seoul headquarters this week. Messages displayed on the trucks accused the agency of poor planning, prioritising third-party sales over loyal fan club members.

Further dissatisfaction has arisen from the choice of small venues in cities like Macao, Jakarta, and Melbourne, which failed to meet local demand. Additional shows were added with little notice, often resulting in gruelling three-day performance schedules for the artist. Fans have raised concerns about the toll this could take on G-Dragon’s health and the lack of long-term planning.

A major issue has been the presale process. Paid fan club members were outraged to find VIP tickets for overseas concerts on third-party platforms before their own exclusive access, raising questions about the value of membership.

The disorganisation extends beyond Asia. Concerts in the US and Europe were announced with just two months’ notice, leaving fans with little time to secure visas. To date, Paris is the only confirmed European city, fuelling speculation that Galaxy is struggling to secure venues.

Galaxy, an entertainment-technology firm with a focus on metaverse and AI, has faced criticism for its lack of experience in traditional artist management.

However, one executive from a major K-pop agency told the paper that Galaxy might not be entirely at fault, pointing out that “World tour venues are usually booked by local or global promoters. It’s likely G-Dragon didn’t hand over full control to Galaxy. The tour seems rushed, perhaps because he wanted to meet as many fans as possible in a short time following his album release.”

Despite acknowledging Galaxy’s lack of experience, the executive noted to The Korea Herald: “G-Dragon should have been aware of that. This was his decision, and it came with risks.”

Compounding fan discontent is Galaxy’s inaction regarding legal follow-through. Although the agency announced plans to take legal action against malicious online content in April, fans have seen no progress or updates, prompting concerns about Galaxy’s commitment to protecting G-Dragon.

Galaxy remains silent on both the Bangkok cancellation and the fan protests. Despite this, G-Dragon’s tour is set to continue with upcoming performances in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Hong Kong.