SEOUL, July 11 — SBS’s Running Man is now Korea’s longest running variety show. Launched on July 11, 2010, it marks its 15th anniversary today.

Its enduring success is said to stem from the strong cast chemistry and evolving game formats, as reported by Chosun Biz.

The show boasts impressive stats: a peak viewership of 21.9 per cent (episode 133) and 759 broadcast episodes (and counting), a record for variety shows.

Globally, Running Man is a powerhouse, spawning successful adaptations like China’s Run Brothers (2013), and co-productions in Vietnam (2018) and the Philippines (2022). Its social media presence is huge, with 3.35 million YouTube subscribers and 2.7 million Instagram followers.

In a recent 15th-anniversary recording, lead cast member Yoo Jae-suk, expressed deep gratitude, stating, “The fact that we have come this far is thanks to the consistent love of our viewers. I am really thankful.”

Director Choi Hyung-in also echoed his sentiment, noting, “I believe we have come this far because of the support from our viewers. I hope for continued interest and love moving forward.”

As part of the celebration, a special 15th-anniversary race is set to air this Sunday, July 13.