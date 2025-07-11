LONDON, July 11 — US singer Chris Brown today pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm by allegedly attacking a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub two years ago.

Brown last month denied a more serious charge of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an “unprovoked attack” on Abraham Diaw in a London nightclub in 2023.

The 36-year-old appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court today, where he spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas of not guilty to causing actual bodily harm and a further charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Brown’s co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, 38, also pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing actual bodily harm, having previously denied attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm.

The pair’s trial is due to begin on October 26, 2026.

Around 20 supporters sat in the public gallery behind the dock during today’s short hearing, with two saying “we love you, Chris” as he left the court.

The R&B star, a two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits such as “Loyal”, “Run It” and “Under the Influence”, was granted bail in May after paying a £5 million (US$6.7 million) security fee in order to begin his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour.

Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England in May after returning to Britain for the first time since the incident two years ago. — Reuters