SEOUL, July 10 — South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok will star in a Netflix series adaptation of the popular webtoon and web novel series Solo Leveling.

The streaming platform announced the casting today.

Solo Leveling, the global phenomenon, is coming to Netflix as a live-action series starring Byeon Woo-seok as lead character Sung Jin-woo. pic.twitter.com/tw7TaUONKp — Netflix (@netflix) July 9, 2025

Byeon will play Sung Jin-woo, a struggling hunter who fights monsters to protect humanity.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Solo Leveling was first published on KakaoPage and has been read over 14.3 billion times worldwide.

The franchise expanded into an anime series, which won nine accolades including Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards this year.

It was also adapted into a Netmarble role-playing game titled Solo Leveling: Arise, which has attracted tens of millions of players globally and won the grand prize at the 2024 Korea Game Awards.

Netflix has not announced a release date for the adaptation.

Byeon began his career as a model in 2010 and made his acting debut in 2016 with the tvN drama Dear My Friends.

He took on his first lead role last year as Seon-jae in the tvN romantic comedy Lovely Runner (2024), which catapulted him into global stardom.