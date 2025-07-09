LOS ANGELES, July 9 — Actress Alyssa Milano has asked fans of her hit TV show Charmed to be more mindful on how they grieve her recently deceased co-star Julian McMahon.

In an Instagram story, the actress wrote:

“Charmed fans/accounts! | love and appreciate you so much but please stop using Al to fabricate emotion from Julian McMahan's death. It is totally unessessary (sic) when there are real moments you can use from his nearly 35 years in the public eye. And please be considerate to Julian's grieving family and friends during this difficult time.”

This is likely due to some fans creating fake videos with McMahon’s likenesses, some including another deceased Charmed cast member Shannen Doherty.

McMahon passed away after a private cancer battle on July 4 at 56 and had a long, successful career in TV but recently was seen in 2024’s The Surfer with Nicolas Cage.