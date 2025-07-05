LOS ANGELES, July 5 — Mark Snow, a composer of music for television—including the distinctively eerie theme for The X Files — has died at age 78, his agent confirmed.

A cause of death was not provided, but Hollywood trade publication Variety said Snow died yesterday at his residence in the northeastern state of Connecticut.

In addition to The X Files main theme, which was released as a single in 1996 and charted internationally, Snow composed the music for over 200 episodes and both feature films of the hit science fiction show about a pair of paranormal FBI investigators.

Born Martin Fulterman on August 26, 1946, Snow grew up in Brooklyn, New York and attended the prestigious Juilliard School.

He began composing music for television in the late 1970s, garnering 15 Emmy nominations over the course of his career.

In addition to The X Files, Snow composed the music for other US television series, including Blue Bloods, Smallville and Hart to Hart.

He is survived by his wife Glynnis, three daughters, and grandchildren, Variety reported.