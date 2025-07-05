LOS ANGELES, July 5 — Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially split, three years after announcing their engagement and nearly a decade after they began dating.

According to US Weekly, representatives for the singer and actor confirmed that the pair have been “shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.”

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect,” the statement read.

US Weekly was the first outlet to report the confirmation following weeks of speculation about the state of their relationship.

The news comes a week after reports surfaced that Perry, who is currently touring Australia, did not attend the Venice wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Bloom was seen at the high-profile event, fuelling rumours of a rift between the celebrity couple.

On Thursday, Bloom posted a series of cryptic quotes on Instagram from Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung, with one noting: “Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself.”

Perry and Bloom first began dating in 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.