SEOUL, June 28 —There has been a lot of online speculation as to which K-pop idol specifically inspired the K-pop idol groups Huntrix and Saja Boys in Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters.

The show has proven to be quite a hit, with a very warm reception from K-pop fans.

Unfortunately, if there’s one thing fans are a little too good at is starting conflicts between fandoms, so it’s not surprising that writer and director of the show Maggie Kang decided to clear the air in a post on X.

“Rumi was inspired by many leading ladies, some not even K-Pop. Names are going around (individual idols + groups) bc we only said “yes” as they were mentioned by interviewer to us but list of inspo for both Huntr/x & Saja Boys is endless. This has been clarified by us to press,” Kang said.

She said it in a post quoting an X account stating that the character Rumi of Huntrix was reportedly inspired by Blackpink’s Jennie.

Some Blackpink fans were upset by Kang’s post, with one fan accusing her of “targeting Jennie alone” and complaining that she “quoted a tweet about BTS” before posting about it.

Hopefully the online vitriol doesn’t scare off Kang from making more stories from the Kpop Demon Hunters universe.

Right now Netflix is already selling merchandise from the show and has even opened preorders for a plush version of the blue tiger Derpy.