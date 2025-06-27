KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Before it became Lalaport Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC), the site was home to the infamous Pudu Jail. Now, for this weekend only, the iconic location will host a mini 'Squid Game' themed arena in conjunction with the premiere of the Netflix series’ final season.

The Lalaport Plaza Entrance, near the water fountain, has been transformed into a vibrant homage to the hit series. Towering over the event are two 22-foot dolls: the infamous Young-hee and her counterpart Cheol-su, who first appeared in the post-credit scene of Season 2.

Both dolls will preside over a game of ‘Jumping Ropes,’ inviting visitors to participate. Fans can also immerse themselves in life-sized recreations of iconic backdrops from the show, including a giant Dalgona cookie with a unique Malaysian twist and a Biseokchigi or ‘Flying Stone’ game set.

Members of the public are encouraged to dress as their favourite Squid Game characters, creating their own Player 456-inspired memories.

The life-sized Biseokchigi or the 'Flying Stone' game backdrop. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Event Details

The ‘Jumping Rope’ game will run across multiple sessions:

• Friday, June 27: 2pm to 3pm and 5pm to 7pm.

• Weekend, June 28-29: 10am to 11am, in addition to the Friday timings.

Eligibility to Participate:

Participants must be 18 years old and above.

Participants must be legal residents of Malaysia.

Registration via the official Google Form is mandatory.

Employees and partners of the organising parties are ineligible to win prizes.

Since its debut on Netflix in 2021, Squid Game has become a global sensation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Netflix Malaysia previously brought the Squid Game experience to the Ampang Park MRT station for the Season 2 premiere.

The final season picks up after Season 2’s intense cliffhanger, as Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) grapples with overwhelming despair. The Squid Game spares no one, forcing him and the surviving players into even deadlier contests that test their resolve.

Since its debut on Netflix in 2021, Squid Game has become a global sensation. The show holds the record as Netflix’s number-one non-English language series of all time, with its second season ranking as the streaming platform’s third-biggest TV show season ever, garnering 192.6 million views.

The final season of Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix.