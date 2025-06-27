KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Korean actress and singer Lee Hye-ri, better known as Hyeri, will be in Malaysia for her ‘2025 HYERI FANMEETING TOUR — Welcome to HYERI’s STUDIO’ on August 17 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

The tour, which has already made stops in Korea, Japan, and Macau, will mark Hyeri’s first-ever fan meeting in Malaysia. It offers fans a rare opportunity to meet her in person rather than through a screen.

The year 2025 is a significant milestone for Hyeri as she celebrates the 15th anniversary of her debut.

She recently starred in the hit Netflix K-drama Friendly Rivalry, playing the role of Yoo Jae-yi, a genius high school student, breaking away from her usual sweet image. Her performance captivated audiences worldwide, earning praise for her powerful and compelling portrayal of the character.

Hyeri’s popularity continues to soar, with her Instagram following now surpassing 10 million — further cementing her growing global influence, including in Malaysia.

Fans may also recognise Hyeri from the popular girl group Girl’s Day, formed by Dream T Entertainment in 2010, which includes members Sojin, Minah, Yura, and Hyeri herself.

Hyeri promises a memorable experience at her Malaysian fan meeting, which she is preparing with great effort to ensure it is unforgettable for fans.

Tickets are priced at RM798, RM698, RM598, and RM498 and will be available for purchase from July 8, 2025, at 11am via https://my.bookmyshow.com/en.