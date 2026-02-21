KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Malaysia-born comic Nigel Ng, better known to millions as Uncle Roger, has found a new role to rehearse – fatherhood – after announcing the news on Instagram yesterday that a baby is on the way.

The 34-year-old funnyman, who built a global following critiquing egg fried rice with perfectly timed “haiyaas”, swapped punchlines for paternal pride in a post that sent fans into celebratory mode.

“New nephew coming soon! Happy Lunar New Year and Ramadan Mubarak,” he wrote, keeping true to his Uncle Roger running gag that every child is a “nephew” in the extended internet family.

For a performer who turned kitchen nitpicking into a viral empire, the idea of diaper duty and midnight feeds now feels like the ultimate sequel.