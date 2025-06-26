NEW YORK, June 26 — Denis Villeneuve will helm the next James Bond film, marking a new chapter in the franchise under Amazon MGM Studios’ creative control.

The untitled film will be the first in the series since Amazon acquired MGM in 2022 and assumed creative oversight from the Broccoli family, who had long steered the franchise, according to The Associated Press.

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who had prioritised securing a script and director before casting a new Bond, said Villeneuve was always passionate about the role.

“I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” said the French Canadian filmmaker. “I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come.”

Villeneuve, 57, is known for directing major sci-fi films including Dune, Blade Runner 2049, and Arrival, and brings a strong critical and commercial track record.

Amazon MGM Studios has moved swiftly since gaining control in February to develop the next Bond instalment and reassure fans wary of corporate influence and potential spin-offs.

“James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

Villeneuve was chosen from a shortlist that included Edward Berger, Paul King, Edgar Wright, and Jonathan Nolan, according to the producers.

“Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy,” said Pascal and Heyman. “It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too.”

No release date has been set, but with Villeneuve expected to film Dune: Part Three this summer, Bond production is likely to begin in 2026, with a potential release in 2027.

Villeneuve’s first two Dune films earned over US$1 billion (RM4.2 billion) globally and 15 Academy Award nominations, winning seven.

His filmography also includes Sicario, Prisoners, and Incendies.