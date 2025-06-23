SEOUL, June 23 — BTS member Suga has donated five billion won (US$3.62 million) to establish a treatment centre dedicated to children with autism spectrum disorder, according to The Korea Herald.

The report said the artiste partnered with Severance Hospital in Seoul to build the facility, which held a groundbreaking ceremony today.

According to the report, the clinic is expected to open in September, offering language, psychological, and behavioural therapies, as well as care for young patients with autism.

Additionally, the centre will feature programs combining musical elements with social skills training, a curriculum jointly developed by Suga and a pediatric psychiatry professor over the past seven months.

Suga, who completed his mandatory military service as a social agent and was discharged last Saturday, greeted fans via a fandom app and issued an apology for past incidents, including a case of drinking and driving involving an e-scooter last year.

The Korea Herald highlighted that Suga’s donation underscores his commitment to social causes and his belief in the transformative power of music for therapeutic development.