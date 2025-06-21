KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Nearly two months have passed since allegations emerged that the company owned by popular actress and entrepreneur Nur Fazura Sharifuddin failed to settle a RM4.65 million debt owed to a headscarf manufacturing factory.

Despite being repeatedly pressed by the claimant as well as by netizens on social media to address the issue, the celebrity has remained silent, going about her daily life, including promoting her headscarves on social media.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference after launching the music video of her latest single Luar Biasa here last night, Fazura, 41, said the lawsuit against her company is a confidential matter and has been handed over to her lawyers for further action. Fazura, who is also a singer and television host, said she preferred not to comment further as it involves two separate entities.

“Honestly, there’s nothing I can explain because we have to understand that I, Fazura, and the company are two different entities. I can’t comment on company matters as that is beyond my scope as an individual. The company is the company, and Fazura is me personally, that’s the distinction.

“So really, I can’t say much about the company or whatever is going on. I’ve left all my company-related matters to my lawyers to take action,” she said.

Fazura made these remarks when asked by reporters to comment on the RM4.65 million lawsuit filed by a headscarf supplier against her company Pink Fate Sdn Bhd.

Admitting that she is affected by the controversy, the Pisau Cukur star said such issues are among the challenges any entrepreneur must face.

“What haven’t I gone through in the past eight months? Of course, I’ve been affected. I’m not someone without feelings but as an entrepreneur, I understand this is normal. I don’t think it’s necessary to explain, because outsiders may not understand and could twist the facts,” she said.

“I know the business I’m running isn’t a small one and I’m confident all entrepreneurs out there will understand the challenges that come with being in the business world,” she added.

According to media reports early last month, headscarf manufacturer Obor Holding Sdn Bhd is taking legal action against Pink Fate for allegedly owing the company RM4.65 million. Obor Holding claimed that Pink Fate had only paid RM2.68 million out of the total RM7.3 million value of headscarves supplied since June 2022. — Bernama