TOKYO, June 21 – Influencer and former AV actress Asuka Kirara posted on social media regarding her being mentioned as part of a scandal that has ended up in the K-pop singer Ju Haknyeon being kicked out of his group The Boyz.

Kirara posted on X in Japanese on what she called “baseless speculations” and asked the public to “not spread false information.”

She also denied having ever accepted money for private sexual services, including her encounter with Ju.

The influencer claimed that a woman she met at the time, who she inferred to have a crush on Ju, had taken the photos and sold them to Japanese news outlet Shūkan Bunshu.

Pictures surfaced online of Ju and Kirara at a private bar in Tokyo on May 29 with some media outlets claiming that Ju had paid the actress for sexual favours.

Ju’s label One Hundred then announced his departure from the group and the label to which the singer responded online, claiming that the label’s dropping of him was a breach of contract and he also pointedly denied the swirling online allegations that he had paid for sex with Kirara.

One Hundred replied to his statement with one of its own calling the singer’s claims false.

In the statement, the agency stated: “We initially decided to suspend Ju Haknyeon’s activities after recognising that the matter at hand could cause significant harm to the group’s activities. After we thoroughly reviewed the situation, we made him fully aware that the incident constituted grounds for contract termination under Article 6, Clause 3 of his exclusive contract, which refers to “conduct that damages the dignity of an artist to the extent that it interferes with entertainment activities.” We then made the decision accordingly.”