TAIPEI, June 21 — DJ Koo, widower of the late Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu Shi-yuan, is said to be looking for real estate near Jinbo Mountain in Taiwan.

Koo, 55, whose full name is Koo Jun-yup, is currently residing in downtown Taipei but has been seen looking at newly-built properties in the area for the past two months according to Chosun Biz, citing Taiwanese media reports.

The reason is likely so he can be nearer his deceased wife’s grave near Jinbo Mountain.

A real-estate agency that had purportedly been dealing with Koo refused comment while Hsu’s mother said the supposed decision by her son-in-law was news to her.

She did however say, “Koo Jun-yup truly loved Shieh Yi-yuan.”

The couple had met in the late 90s and were briefly involved, but after decades apart, rekindled their love affair and married in February 2022.

Hsu tragically passed away from acute pneumonia while on a holiday in Japan this February not long before what would have been the pair’s third wedding anniversary.