GUADALAJARA (Mexico), June 17 — A popular Mexican band under investigation for glorifying a wanted drug lord has released an anti-narco song in a bid to clear its name.

The band, Los Alegres del Barranco, is accused of condoning crime over a song praising Nemesio Oseguera, head of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel in western Mexico.

In April, the United States, which has designated the cartel as a terrorist organisation, revoked the band’s visas for displaying images of Oseguera during a concert and last month prosecutors in Jalisco state opened a probe into the group.

In a bid to curry favour with the authorities, the band released a new song on YouTube on Sunday titled “El Consejo” (The Advice).

Its lyrics warn that there are only two avenues open to those who become involved in drug trafficking: “the pantheon (of dead traffickers) or prison.”

The Jalisco prosecutor’s office reacted positively to the new track, which had garnered nearly 80,000 views on Monday, saying that “by spreading a positive message in a song, there is a possibility that the investigation will be suspended.”

However, the band remains under investigation for suspected illicit funding, prosecutors said.

Several Mexican states have cracked down on “narcocorridos,” a controversial subgenre of regional Mexican folk music that includes shout outs to drug traffickers.

Earlier this month, the popular Los Tucanes de Tijuana band was fined more than $36,000 for performing songs glorifying drug cartels in the northern city of Chihuahua.

Performers of drug ballads have themselves also been targets of gang violence.

In late May, five members of the group Fugitivo were found dead in Tamaulipas state, days after being hired to perform a concert.

Their deaths were blamed on suspected drug traffickers. — AFP