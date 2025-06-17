SEOUL, June 17 – K-pop music agency BigHit Music has reportedly confirmed that its upcoming boy group is preparing for a debut in the third quarter of 2025.

The label, home to superstars BTS and TXT, responded to media reports today stating the group is in the final stages of preparation, with debut plans reportedly slated for August.

“BigHit Music’s new boy group is currently preparing with the aim of debuting in the third quarter of this year. Details regarding the exact debut date will be announced officially at a later time,” Soompi reported the company saying in a brief statement.

This will be BigHit Music’s first new boy group in six years, following the debut of Tomorrow X Together (TXT) in 2019.

The new group was described as a “next-generation creator crew” in parent company HYBE’s Q1 2025 earnings report.

The report stated the members would be actively involved in producing their music, choreography, and video content.

While further information about the members and concept remains under wraps, anticipation is high among fans of the label.

BigHit Music, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation, has been behind the meteoric success of BTS and continues to be a major player in the K-pop industry.



