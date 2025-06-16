LONDON, June 16 — British rock star Liam Gallagher lashed out yesterday at Scottish officials who were quoted by a newspaper as branding Oasis fans overweight and rowdy.

The singer spoke out after the Scottish Sun published what it said were internal briefing notes by Edinburgh council ahead of the band’s sell-out concerts in the city.

The newspaper said council bosses, pondering safety issues related to the concerts scheduled for August 8, 9 and 12, warned that “middle-aged men take up more room, consider this when working out occupancy”.

The council also reportedly expressed “concern about crowds of Oasis (fans) on weekends as they are already rowdy and the tone of the band”.

Gallagher, 52, told the council: “Quite frankly your attitude fucking stinks,” in a message on X.

“I’d leave town that day if I was any of you lot,” he added.

The council reportedly voiced concern that the concerts would coincide with the Edinburgh Fringe — the biggest stage festival in the world.

The briefing document said local officials were “concerned about the safety of the Fringe and its performers” because of the Oasis gigs, adding that “many performers are considering not attending for that weekend”.

The Oasis concerts mark the recent reunion of brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher after a bitter 2009 split.

The UK concerts by the band are expected to bring in more than £1 billion (RM6 billion) to the UK as fans splash out on tickets, transportation and accommodation, according to Barclays bank.

Around 210,000 people are expected to attend the three Edinburgh concerts.

“We’re very proud to host the biggest and best events in Edinburgh throughout the year,” the Scottish Sun quoted Edinburgh council culture and communities official Margaret Graham as saying.

The events “bring in hundreds of millions of pounds to the local economy and provide unparalleled entertainment for our residents and visitors.” — AFP