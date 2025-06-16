SEOUL, June 16 – Ju Haknyeon of K-pop group The Boyz will be taking a break from activities for personal reasons, leaving fans baffled by the sudden announcement.

Korea Herald reported that agency One Hundred did not elaborate on the reasons behind the hiatus, stating only that it was due to personal matters.

“We sincerely apologise for causing concern to THE B with this sudden news, and we ask for your kind understanding,” it said, referring to the group’s official fan club name.

“We hope for your continued support and love for The Boyz,” it added.

The announcement follows recent headlines involving fellow member Juyeon, who last week denied and apologised over rumours linking him romantically to actress Shin Si-a, his co-star in the short film Young-Young.

The Boyz made their debut in 2017 with the EP The First and have grown steadily in popularity.

In March, the 11-member group released its third studio album Unexpected, marking its first project under new management after parting ways with IST Entertainment.



