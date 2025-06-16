HONG KONG, June 15 – Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok has confirmed that he and wife Moka Fang are expecting their third child, ending weeks of speculation.

Singapore’s entertainment portal 8days quoted him speaking at a promotional event for his new film My First Of May, where the 59-year-old singer and actor said he is “going to be a daddy again” and described the news as “happy” but declined to share further details.

“I’m going to be a daddy again. This is happy news — I won’t go into too much detail,” he reportedly said.

“I’ve always said, the more children at home, the livelier it is — and I love a lively home! I think it’s wonderful.”

“It’s not that I don’t want to talk about it, but I’m always working. And today happens to be Father’s Day. Like I always say, it’s all about the right timing and environment. I’m very thankful to the heavens,” he added.

Kwok said he would accept “whatever comes” when asked about the baby’s gender and revealed his daughters, Chantelle, seven, and Charlotte, five, are somewhat aware they will soon have a sibling.

Speculation about Fang’s pregnancy surfaced in May after she posted photos on Mother’s Day wearing a loose-fitting dress that revealed what appeared to be a baby bump.

At the time, Kwok responded ambiguously to questions, saying, “I have always believed that children are a gift from God. This is something to be grateful for, and I will not respond too much.”