SEOUL, June 15 — Fans of South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun have publicly criticised a medical device company — identified only as Company A — for filing a court-ordered provisional seizure of his property, calling the move unjust and unethical.

According to The Korea Times, Kim’s Korean and international fan union issued a statement on June 11 condemning the company’s actions. They claimed the process had exposed the actor’s personal information, calling it “a serious invasion of privacy” and “a clear case of secondary harm against a victim of false allegations”.

The fan group accused the brand of capitalising on Kim’s public image while unfairly penalising him, despite his innocence. They argued that if reputational damage was at issue, legal action should be directed at those who spread false claims, not at the actor.

They also called on the company to clarify its position and resolve the matter responsibly, warning that a failure to do so could lead to a widespread consumer boycott. “As consumers who became aware of your brand through Kim Soo-hyun, we hope this situation does not escalate into a boycott of all your products,” the statement read.

The dispute centres on a 3 billion won (about RM9.3 million) provisional seizure request approved by the Seoul Eastern District Court in May, as reported by the Korean paper, targeting one of Kim’s luxury apartments in Galleria Foret, Seoul. The company had reportedly ended its endorsement deal with Kim and demanded compensation after his name was linked to a scandal involving the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Previous reports indicated the company pursued legal action after failing to recover damages from the terminated contract. Kim reportedly owns three high-end units in Galleria Foret, including a penthouse purchased in January 2024. The combined value of the properties is estimated at around 30 billion won.

On June 12, Kim’s legal team at LKB & Partners confirmed the court-approved seizure but rejected all allegations raised by the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute. “The allegations raised by Garo Sero are completely false. It is clear that Kim Soo-hyun is a victim of a crime, and it is deeply regrettable that he is now facing secondary harm,” the law firm stated.