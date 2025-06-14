GEORGE TOWN, June 14 — The late legendary artiste Tan Sri P. Ramlee was more than just a cultural icon; he was also a symbol of national unity whose legacy continues to unify Malaysians regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity, said Deputy National Unity Minister K. Saraswathy.

She said P. Ramlee’s lifetime creative works transcended racial and religious boundaries, depicting the lives of ordinary people with profound humanity, including love, mutual respect, looking out for one another and a strong sense of family.

“I believe messages of unity reflected in the works of P. Ramlee, whose real name was Teuku Zakaria Teuku Nyak Puteh, will continue to be remembered, remain relevant and serve as a beacon for the harmony of Malaysia Madani.

“This aligns with the government’s aspiration to foster a united Madani society that is respectful of one another, regardless of race, culture, or religion. P. Ramlee has left us with a timeless legacy through his creative works and brilliant ideas,” she said when officiating the closing ceremony of Minggu Kenangan P. Ramlee: ‘Satu Dalam Sejuta’ and the music forum “Kisah Di Sebalik Lagu” here today.

According to her, messages of harmony, unity, cooperation, and mutual respect were brilliantly captured and highlighted in the artiste’s works.

Also present were National Archives director-general Datuk Jaafar Sidek Abdul Rahman, Penang P.Ramle Fan Club president Tan Sri Yussof Latiff and renowned lyricist Datuk Habsah Hassan.

Various programmes were lined up throughout the event, including a lecture by preacher Datuk Mohamad Kazim Elias, better known as Ustaz Kazim, titled “Sedangkan Lidah Lagi Tergigit” on May 24 and the “Satu Dalam Sejuta” run on May 25 at Padang Kota Lama.

Saraswathy elaborated that the programme aligns well with the aspirations of Ikhtiar 4 under the National Unity Ministry’s 2025 Strategic Plan, particularly within the Socio-Cultural Community Cluster: Semarak Perpaduan, which aims to deepen appreciation for national heritage, instil pride in cultural identity and strengthen bonds among Malaysia’s multiracial communities through the arts and shared history.

“Besides that, collaboration and partnership in organising such programmes are crucial in efforts to preserve the nation’s cultural heritage. I would like to take this opportunity to encourage government agencies, non-governmental organisations, and corporate bodies to collaborate in forming similar partnerships for the benefit of society and the nation.

“May the National Archives’ aspiration to disseminate information and strengthen public understanding of unity through the messages conveyed in P. Ramlee’s works be successfully realised. It is hoped that through these efforts, the spirit of cohesion and harmony among the Malaysia Madani society can be preserved,” she added. — Bernama