KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Tickets for Inteam’s ‘Kasih Kekasih 25 Tahun’ concert, set to take place at IdeaLive Arena in Petaling Jaya on Sept 28, sold out within an hour of going on sale online at noon today.

The overwhelming response is clear proof that the nasyid group — comprising Mohd Syahril Abdul Khalid, Hazamin Harun, Hisyam Ahmad and Abdul Rahim Osman — still holds a special place in the hearts of fans.

Speaking to Bernama, Hazamin expressed gratitude that the group, now in its 25th year in the local music scene, continues to receive strong support from fans.

“We’re deeply touched and thankful that even after 25 years, Inteam still enjoys overwhelming support. We didn’t expect to draw the support of our longtime fans. And at the same time, many from Gen Z were also competing for tickets to our concert.

“The response was tremendous, with traffic on the ticketing site surpassing 80,000 visitors at one time (during peak hours). Some even used up to 10 devices and bot systems just to secure a spot at the concert,” he said, apologising to fans who were unable to purchase tickets.

When asked about the possibility of having an additional concert date or alternatives for fans who missed out, he said the group is currently exploring several options, including adding another concert day or streaming a recording of the show online.

Earlier, the group — known for hits such as ‘Kasih Kekasih’ and ‘Nur Kasih’ — announced via their official Instagram page that tickets for the Inteam concert had sold out in just one hour.

Instagram user @lyana.athirah was among those who managed to secure a ticket to the concert.

“Alhamdulillah, managed to purchase four tickets — my hands are still shaking in disbelief. Best birthday gift ever,” she wrote.

Others like @fadhrosli, @namekusuhailie_, @adeeepshinoda and @syznazahari were not as lucky and urged Inteam to hold a second concert after losing out in the ticket rush. — Bernama